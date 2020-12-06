Man in car shot by occupants of passing car in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person in a car was wounded when he was shot by people in a passing car in Durham on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened along Copper Leaf Parkway, according to Durham police.

The occupants of a passing car “fired several shots” during the incident, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No other details were released.