DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person in a car was wounded when he was shot by people in a passing car in Durham on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The incident happened along Copper Leaf Parkway, according to Durham police.
The occupants of a passing car “fired several shots” during the incident, police said.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No other details were released.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Mom of 3 dead, live-in boyfriend in custody after assault in Nash County, deputies say
- Man in car shot by occupants of passing car in Durham, police say
- Driver dies after car becomes lodged under Aldi tractor-trailer
- Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, President Trump confirms
- Toddler dies after being hit by car in Johnston County