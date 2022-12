DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said.

When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said he had been shot outside a residence and that the shooting was not random.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.