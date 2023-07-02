DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager hit and killed a man in a wheelchair while driving in Durham early Sunday morning, according to the Durham Police Department.

At about 1:04 a.m., officers said a man in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the roadway on the 2400 block of Holloway St. when he was hit by a 2010 Mazda 3.

They said he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to the police department.

Just a few weeks ago, there was another deadly crash in Durham involving a wheelchair. Officers said a woman pushing that wheelchair was hit and killed by a car.

In Sunday’s crash, police said the man in the wheelchair was hit by a 17-year-old boy who was driving eastbound.

They did not say if any juvenile petitions were filed or if the driver will be charged.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the police department.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has information is asked to call Investigator J.T. Rose at 919-475-4149.