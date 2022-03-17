DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have indicted a 21-year-old man on murder charges more than three months after six youths in a stolen SUV were shot resulting in two deaths.

Durham police on Thursday said Keon Rayquan Beal was indicted on two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting at approximately 3 a.m. on Dec. 13 on Mathison Street in Durham.

Police say Beal is not yet in custody, calling the investigation active with the possibility of further charges. Officers are currently looking for Beal and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Police said Isaiah Carrington, 19, of Durham, along with a 15-year-old girl were killed in the shooting. Durham Public Schools identified the girl as Ariuna Cotton, a student at Hillside High School.

The other shooting victims are a 17-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy. A 15-year-old boy who was also in the car was not injured. All were not identified due to being minors.

Additionally, the Hyundai Santa Fe they occupied was reported stolen from a location in Durham on Dec. 12, police said.

Durham police confirmed the shooting did not appear to be a random incident on the day of the incident. Officials are still investigating the case and it remains active, a release said Thursday.