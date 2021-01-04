Man injured 2nd Durham shooting in hours, both incidents happen within a block

Durham police at the second shooting within hours near North Briggs Avenue at Holloway Street. Photo by Tom Swift/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a Durham shooting Sunday evening just feet from where a woman was injured in a shooting only hours earlier.

The first incident around 1:30 p.m. wounded a woman in the ankle in the 800 block of North Briggs Avenue.

Durham police could be seen putting down evidence markers in the driveway of a home just a couple of houses from the intersection with Holloway Street.

Just after 7:10 p.m., Durham police said that a shooting had taken place near North Briggs Avenue at Holloway Street.

A man was seriously injured in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

No one has been charged in the latest shooting. The woman injured in the first shooting was treated for her injuries, which police said were not life-threatening.

No other information was released by police.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.