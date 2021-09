DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was injured after his vehicle was shot into while he was driving in Durham Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of N. Roxboro Street and Maynard Avenue. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.