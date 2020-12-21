Man injured in 2nd daytime shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was injured in a second daytime shooting in Durham, police said early Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Morreene Road to find a man who had been shot at the park there. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening, police said just after 12:15 p.m.
Police had an entire parking lot blocked off at the scene.
No further information was available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Police said earlier that a man suffered serious injuries in a shooting around 10:30 a.m. along the 3400 block of Angier Avenue, which is about 8 miles away from the Morreene Road scene.
