Man injured in afternoon drive-by shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was hurt in a drive-by Monday afternoon in Durham, police said.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Main and Elm streets shortly after 12:30 p.m. Police said a person or people in a vehicle fired shots at a man, then fled the scene.
The man’s injuries “do not appear to be life-threatening,” police said.
No additional information was released.
