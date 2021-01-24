Man injured in daytime shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in Durham Sunday, according to a statement from Durham police.

The incident was reported near Birmingham Avenue and Stadium Drive, according to a news release from Durham police around 2:15 p.m.

The shooting happened in an area across U.S. 501 from Duke Hospital.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The wounds do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

No other details were released.

Officials said police are investigating the shooting.

