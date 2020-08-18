Man injured in drive-by shooting, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in Durham, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 12:14 a.m. and were told by the victims that they were driving in the area of Monk Road and Denfield Street when shots were fired at them from another vehicle.

An adult male was driven to Duke Regional Hospital after getting shot, police said. The man’s injuries “do not appear to be life threatening,” according to officials.

No charges have been filed and no suspect information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

