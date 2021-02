DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Durham, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500-block of N. Alston Avenue around 11 p.m.

According to the department’s preliminary investigation, the victim was shot by someone in a passing vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.