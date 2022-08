DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured after being shot in Durham, police said on Wednesday.

This happened just before 8:30 a.m. near South Roxboro and Bond Streets.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

According to officers, the victim was taken to the hospital and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are actively investigating this shooting.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.