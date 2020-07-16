DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of South Woodcrest Street.
The male victim was in the park around 5:15 p.m. when he heard shots. He is being treated for injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.
Police did not release any other information.
- Man injured in Durham shooting
- Man facing murder charges in June shooting, Raleigh police say
- Report: 15 women, former employees of NFL team formerly known as Redskins allege sexual harassment
- ‘I cry a lot’: COVID-19 pandemic threatens to force Briggs Hardware from downtown Raleigh
- Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now