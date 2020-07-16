Man injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of South Woodcrest Street.

The male victim was in the park around 5:15 p.m. when he heard shots. He is being treated for injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police did not release any other information.

