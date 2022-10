DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed.

Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing to call Investigator D. Jorgenson at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29391 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.