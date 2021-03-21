Man injured in shooting in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man was wounded during a shooting in a north Durham neighborhood late Sunday night.

The victim was hit by gunfire while he was in the 1100 block of Briar Rose Lane, which is in a neighborhood just south of Hebron Road, according to Durham police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

There are currently no suspects, but police said an investigation is underway.

No other information was released.