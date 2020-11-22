Man injured outside mini-mart in 3rd Durham shooting on Saturday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured outside a Durham mini-mart Saturday night in the third shooting in the city Saturday, police said.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. at Habibi Mini Mart at the intersection of Holloway and Hardee streets, according to Durham police.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries was not released by police.

There is no word on a suspect or what led to the shooting.

The first shooting Saturday was reported at 12:30 a.m. at the Meriwether Place apartments located in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive.

When police arrived, they found a male in his 40s who had been shot to death in the parking lot.

Then, just before noon, a young man was hurt in a drive-by shooting along the 1100 block of South Roxboro Street.

The victim was standing outside when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.