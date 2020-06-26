Man injured, pulled from burning vehicle in Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man had to be pulled from a burning vehicle after a crash.

Police say around 8:28 a.m. Friday, a two-vehicle collision occurred on Duke Street between Frazier and Newsom streets.

Bryant Cubias-Acencio, 18, was traveling south on Duke Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and began to drift sideways into oncoming traffic.

Acencio’s vehicle struck a 2002 Honda Accord and was then struck by a 2016 Subaru Forester, investigators say.

After the vehicles came to rest, Ascenio’s vehicle caught fire and he was pulled out of the vehicle by several passers-by.

Ascencio was transported to a local hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru Forester was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police say no charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.