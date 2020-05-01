Man killed, another shot by off-duty officer at Durham apartments, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was killed and another person was shot by an off-duty police officer Friday night in Durham, police said.

An off-duty officer and resident of the Emerald Place apartment complex heard gunshots shortly after 5 p.m. When responding to investigate, he located a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound and another man standing beside him, police said in a news release.

The second man was shot by the off-duty officer. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The man who had already been shot when the officer responded died at the scene, police said.

A witness reported hearing about eight gunshots.

The investigation is active. Police remained at the scene, which is along the 4300 block of Emerald Forest Drive off of N.C. 54.

More headlines from CBS17.com: