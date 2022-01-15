Man killed by police in Duke University Hospital ER had ‘loaded gun raised toward’ Durham officer, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was killed in a shooting by police in a Durham hospital early Saturday morning had a “loaded gun raised toward” a Durham police officer, according to a Duke University news release Saturday evening.

The incident took place just before 1 a.m. at the emergency department of Duke University Hospital, according to Duke Health officials.

A man was in Durham police custody in the emergency room and was being medically evaluated when the incident began, a news release Saturday evening said.

“While in a treatment room, the patient attacked and injured a Durham police officer and during the ensuing struggle gained complete control of the Durham police officer’s firearm,” the news release said.

The Duke Police Department then responded to an emergency call from the hospital’s staff.

“The Duke police officer saw the armed patient with the loaded gun raised toward the Durham police officer. The Duke police officer fired his weapon and struck the patient,” the news release said.

The man who was shot was critically injured and later died, “despite intensive medical intervention,” Duke University officials said.

The Durham police officer was treated for his injuries. No one else was injured.

The SBI has started an investigation into the deadly shooting.

“The results of the SBI investigation, which will include body camera footage review and witness interviews, will be given to the Durham County District Attorney’s Office,” Duke officials said in the news release.

CBS 17 journalist Kayla Morton contributed to this report