DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Mallard Avenue and Neville Street around 1:32 a.m. Once there, they found an adult man who had been shot.

Emergency services took the victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say it’s an active investigation, but they currently believe an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29248 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.

