DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man shot and killed in Durham Friday has now been identified, the Durham Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said 58-year-old Thomas Lee Edwards, of Durham, was shot on the 800 block of Lee Street Friday around 6:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found Edwards shot.

Shooting scene on Lee Street (CBS 17)

EMS crews took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

They said they are still looking for the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Eason at 919-560-4440 ext. 29122 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.