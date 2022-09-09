DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed in a shooting in Durham, according to police.

This happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive.

Police said they responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon; when they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot.

Officers said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said this shooting does not appear to be random.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

If you know anything, call Investigator A. Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29312 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.