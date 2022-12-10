DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man died after he was shot in Durham early Saturday morning.

At about 2:32 a.m., officers said they were called to the 3200 block of Old Chapel Hill Road in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they said there was no victim at the scene.

Shorty after, they received a call about a gunshot wound a short distance away near an apartment complex on the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road, according to a news release from the police department.

It said they found a man there who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

His name has not been released.

Investigators believe the man was shot at the initial shooting call location on the 3200 block of Old Chapel Hill Road.

They said the shooting does not appear to be random.

The investigation remains active and there is no further information available at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29120 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.