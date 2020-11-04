Man killed in hit-and-run while crossing street in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Durham Tuesday evening, police said.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Fayetteville Street near Cook Road.
According to Durham police, the pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old William Christopher Smith, was crossing Fayetteville Street when he was struck by a vehicle that took off before officers arrived at the scene.
Investigators say they are looking for a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant, likely black in color, which is missing the passenger side mirror and fog light. The vehicle will also likely have a damaged headlight, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Rose with the Traffic and Crash Team (TACT) at (919) 475-4149 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now