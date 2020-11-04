Man killed in hit-and-run while crossing street in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Durham Tuesday evening, police said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Fayetteville Street near Cook Road.

According to Durham police, the pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old William Christopher Smith, was crossing Fayetteville Street when he was struck by a vehicle that took off before officers arrived at the scene.

Investigators say they are looking for a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant, likely black in color, which is missing the passenger side mirror and fog light. The vehicle will also likely have a damaged headlight, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Rose with the Traffic and Crash Team (TACT) at (919) 475-4149 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.