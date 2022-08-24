DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The man fatally shot late Monday night off Liberty Street in Durham has been identified by police.

Brian Davis, 51, was found by the Durham Police Department just after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Liberty Street suffering from serious, life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A CBS 17 crew on-scene confirmed he was transported to Duke Hospital from the apartment complex where he later died.

On Wednesday, Durham police said “this shooting does not appear to be random” in the case’s latest update and confirmed it still remains active.