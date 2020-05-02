Man killed in shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed in a shooting in Durham on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident, which police are investigating as a homicide, was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Plum Street, according to a news release from Durham police.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The scene is near the intersection with East Pettigrew Street.

“The male was transported to the hospital where he later died,” the news release said.

No other information was release by police, who said they were still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

