DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot to death in Durham late Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a report of someone with a gunshot wound on the 900 block of East Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting does not appear to be random, according to Durham police. The suspect is now in custody.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.