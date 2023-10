DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man on Monday evening.

Around 5:23 p.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Guess Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Police said EMS responded and he was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said this incident appears to be isolated and the investigation is ongoing.