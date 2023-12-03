DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed after a shooting Sunday morning in Durham, police said.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Troy Street shortly after 6 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The location of the shooting is near the Durham Technical Community College campus.

Durham police say the investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29120. Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.