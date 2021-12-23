Man killed, juvenile injured in shooting at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was killed and a juvenile was injured in a shooting Thursday evening at an apartment complex in Durham, police said.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. along the 1200 block of Naples Place at the Naples Terrace apartment complex. A man and a juvenile were outside of a unit when they were shot by people in a vehicle, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital and later died.

The juvenile’s injuries were described as not life-threatening.

No information was available on the suspects or the vehicle involved.