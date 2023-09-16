DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed after a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on NC Highway 54 in Durham.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of NC Highway 54 around 1:38 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they were told by witnesses that the man who was shot was taken away from the scene in a car.

As officers drove to the hospital, someone in the vehicle the victim was taken away in called 911 for help. According to the Durham police, officers made contact with the victim and the others in the car at the hospital, where the man later died of his injuries.

The Durham Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident but have no suspects in custody at this time. They currently believe it to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (919) 560-4440 ext. 29245 or (919) 943-0972. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.