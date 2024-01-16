DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed while crossing a Durham street Saturday night has been identified.

Police said it was 64-year-old Jerry Evans Armstrong, of Durham, who was fatally struck in the hit-and-run incident.

The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. on Holloway Street near Adams Street, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

The man was crossing Holloway Street when he was hit by a Chevrolet Cruz, which is possibly silver, police said. The driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene and headed east on Holloway Street, the news release said.

Armstrong died at the scene after that driver took off. Police continue to investigate the crash and as of Tuesday morning, the driver has not been found.