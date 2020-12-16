Man listed in serious condition after Durham drive-by shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Police say the shooting was reported at 4:36 p.m. and happened in the 200 block of Archdale Drive.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police say.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

