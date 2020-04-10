Man listed in serious condition after Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was found with a gunshot wound Thursday evening.

Police say at approximately 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a gunshot wound call near East Cornwallis Road and East Weaver Street.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

