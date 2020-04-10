Man listed in serious condition after Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was found with a gunshot wound Thursday evening.
Police say at approximately 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a gunshot wound call near East Cornwallis Road and East Weaver Street.
The victim, an adult male, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
This story will be updated.
- Wife of NC man who has spent 44 years behind bars for rape confident appeal will be successful
- Pandemic nixes storybook ending planned for Rosewood baseball’s 7 seniors
- SC couple charged after multi-county drug trafficking investigation
- Some sports, camps will be phased back in as North Carolina starts reopening
- Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now