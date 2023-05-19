DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was busted Friday after a months-long Durham County drug investigation, officials said.

A raid of a home in a Durham neighborhood ended with authorities seizing guns and drugs and under $10,000 in cash, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Jahmad Simmons, 50, of 4 Seasons Drive, arrested Friday afternoon, is facing several charges and is being held without bond, the news release said.

Photo from Durham County Sheriff’s Office

The Anti-Crime and Narcotics unit of the sheriff’s office searched Simmons’ home and found 115 grams of heroin, 184 grams of cocaine, and 147 grams of fentanyl, deputies said.

The home is in a neighborhood off Fayetteville Street across the road from Mount Zion Christian Academy and WG Pearson Magnet Elementary School.

Drugs that were packaged and ready to sell included 68 capsules of crack and 355 bindles of heroin and fentanyl, the news release said.

Photo from Durham County Sheriff’s Office

A long gun and a handgun were also seized, deputies said.

Simmons is charged with two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances and manufacture/sell/deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school, the news release said.

“Two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose,” Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said in the news release. “According to DEA data, one kilo of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. When you consider the population of the City of Durham is just over 285,000, it’s sobering to think of.”