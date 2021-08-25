Man pleads guilty in 2018 murder of Durham woman stabbed 147 times

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Michael Anthony Person pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree murder in the 2018 murder of Alicia Elder.

Person, 55, was arrested after Elder, 50, was found dead on a Durham baseball field in January 2018 after being stabbed 147 times.

Police originally responded to the call of Elder being found dead just after 9 p.m. at Hillside Park off of S. Roxboro Street.

Elder had 31 stab wounds in her head and neck, 20 on her torso, six around her upper-left extremity, and four on her right upper extremity, her autopsy report revealed. Those wounds add to the 61 stab wounds also found across her body, a previous report said.

Investigators said the stabbing attack was not random, but have not released how Person and Elder knew each other.

Person has been sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of 31 years.