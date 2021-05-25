Man pleads guilty to 2010 rape in Durham, marking 1st conviction from new initiative

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to raping a woman in Durham in 2010. The conviction was the first resulting from the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative involving Durham police and the Durham County District Attorney’s Office, a news release said.

On March 9, 2010, the victim was walking on Meriwether Drive when a man grabbed her from behind, threatened her, and dragged her off the sidewalk before raping her. She flagged down a police officer after the assault, the release said.

She said the suspect pulled her sweatshirt over her face during the assault, so a sexual assault kit was completed and submitted for testing. Law enforcement ended up losing contact with the victim, the release said.

Criminal charges were filed September 2020 after officers in Durham’s cold case sexual assault division were able to make contact with her.

James Randall Harris Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree rape. He was sentenced to a minimum of 101 months and a maximum of 131 months in jail. He was also ordered to not have contact, either directly or indirectly, with the victim.

A grant awarded to the Durham Police Department in 2019 provided funding to test previously unsubmitted evidence kits, investigate and prosecute cold case sexual assaults, and support victims, the release said.

“Sexual assault kit testing and the efforts of the Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit made all the difference in this case,” said Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry. “This is the kind of case outcome that makes victims and communities feel safer.”

“Cases like this take significant commitment of investigative and prosecutorial resources. Today’s outcome is an example of why focusing on the most serious and violent offenses is the best use of resources in the criminal legal system, and exactly why that is our focus at the Durham DA’s Office.,” Deberry said. “We thank our partners at the Durham Police Department for their hard work and dedication. I hope this sends a message to all survivors of sexual assault in our community that together we are taking these cases extremely seriously.”