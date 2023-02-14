DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery.

Shortly after 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were sent to a bank robbery call in the 2000 block of N.C. 54. When they arrived, they were told that a man had robbed the bank, police said.

Video surveillance showed the suspect entering and exiting the business.

The man left through the front door and fled the scene in a newer model silver or gray GMC Acadia with a partial North Carolina registration of HJC-16. The suspect and vehicle were last seen traveling northbound on N.C. 55.

If anyone has additional information, please contact Investigator S. Ellison at (919) 560-4440 extension 29550 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.