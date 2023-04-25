DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot during a stick-up in broad daylight in Durham on Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m., Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 1700 block of South Miami Boulevard near U.S. 70 for a reported shooting.

There, deputies found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body. The male victim, who is not being identified at this time, told deputies that he was approached at gunpoint by the suspect who demanded his wallet, the sheriff’s office said.

After giving the mugger his wallet, the victim attempted to flee and was shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Witnesses reported that the suspect was seen running into a nearby wooded area.

Durham County Sheriff’s Office K-9s responded, and a search was conducted. However, the suspect could not be located.

Sheriff’s office investigators are currently questioning witnesses and gathering evidence in this ongoing investigation.

If you recognize the man in the below photo or have information on this incident, please contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at 919-560-0880 or Durham County Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.