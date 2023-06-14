The scene near Durham Fire Station 9 where a single vehicle collision occurred. (Deana Harley/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is seriously injured after a rollover crash near a Durham Fire Department station early Wednesday morning, according to the Durham Police Department.

On Wednesday at 4:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to a single vehicle collision in the 1600 block of Midland Terrace near Durham City Fire Station 9.

Police said they found an adult man who was unconscious. EMS responded and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Durham police said Midland Terrace from Camden Avenue to East Geer Street is closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.