DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot multiple times in Durham Monday, police said.

Durham police said just after 5 p.m. that the man was shot near the intersection of W. Lakewood Avenue and Blackwell Street. He then drove to the 800 block of Fargo Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious and life-threatening.

There was no suspect information available.