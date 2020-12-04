Man seriously injured after getting hit by tractor-trailer on Durham Freeway, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a tractor-trailer on the Durham Freeway Friday morning.

According to authorities, a man was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the road just after 1 a.m. When the driver got out of the vehicle, he was hit by what appeared to be an Amazon Prime tractor-trailer.

Officials said the man was transported to the hospital with very serious injuries.

The road was fully reopened around 5:45 a.m. after being closed for several hours.

The identity of the man who was hit has not been released and it’s not known at this time if the truck driver will face any charges.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local