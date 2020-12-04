Man seriously injured after getting hit by tractor-trailer on Durham Freeway, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a tractor-trailer on the Durham Freeway Friday morning.

According to authorities, a man was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the road just after 1 a.m. When the driver got out of the vehicle, he was hit by what appeared to be an Amazon Prime tractor-trailer.

Officials said the man was transported to the hospital with very serious injuries.

The road was fully reopened around 5:45 a.m. after being closed for several hours.

The identity of the man who was hit has not been released and it’s not known at this time if the truck driver will face any charges.

