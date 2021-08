Durham police at the scene near East Main and Elm streets. (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a man was shot in a parking Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the area of East Main and Elm streets around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

There was no suspect information available at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.