DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Less than two hours after a deadly shooting of an SUV driver in Durham Monday, another shooting took place, police said.

The first shooting just before 5 p.m. left the driver of a Jeep dead and N.C. 55 closed, according to Durham police.

The second shooting, which was reported at 6:45 p.m. Monday, left a man with serious injuries, a news release from Durham police said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Ridgeway Avenue and Wabash Street, the news release said.

A man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, the release said. About 20 evidence markers, which are used to denote shell casings, were visible at the scene.

The intersection of Ridgeway Avenue and Wabash Street was closed. An investigation is underway, according to police.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.