DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Durham.

According to Durham police, officers responded to the shooting report along the 1100 block of Wabash Street just before 4:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police did not offer any information on a suspect. They said the investigation is active.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.