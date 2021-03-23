Man seriously injured in afternoon shooting in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was seriously injured after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Durham, police said.
The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. along the 500 block of Hunter Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital.
The shooting happened in a quiet, rural neighborhood in north Durham, right off N.C. Highway 501.
There are more than a dozen evidence markers on the ground around a car in the driveway of a home.
No additional information was released. The investigation is active, police said.