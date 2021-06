DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Durham, police said.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Cherry Grove Street at 3:40 p.m. They said a vehicle crash happened, then the victim was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said on Twitter.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.