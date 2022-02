Durham police in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street after the shooting Tuesday. CBS 17 photo

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Durham Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Rochelle Street. They found a man who had been shot, Durham police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham police said the investigation is active and didn’t have any other information to release.