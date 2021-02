DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, police said.

At about 1 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of West Park Drive. The man’s wounds are described as serious, but not life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is active. No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.