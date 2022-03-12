DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man suffered serious injuries when he was shot in Durham Saturday morning, police say.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Wabash Street and Ridgeway Avenue in the McDougald Terrace neighborhood, according to a news release from Durham police.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken by EMS crews to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Officers said the shooting was “an active investigation.”

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.